Meghan Markle excites fans with big announcement as she shares new video

Meghan Markle excites fans with big announcement as she shares another video

Meghan Markle, who made her grand return to Instagram on Wednesday, has shared another exciting video about her upcoming project.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her newly launched Instagram on Thursday to post another video with a delightful announcement about her Netflix show.

The video was captioned: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!

"As ever, Meghan"

On Wednesday, Harry's wife kicked off the new year with a brand new account, @meghan, marking her first step back onto the platform after a lengthy hiatus.

Meghan’s first post featured a video of her running on a beach in all white, where she writes “2025” in the sand before running out of frame.

The heartwarming clip was filmed by her husband, Prince Harry, at a public beach near their Montecito home.