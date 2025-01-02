Tom Holland dishes out rare effects of sobriety during filming

Tom Holland opens up about his experience filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland had quite a different experience filming The Crowded Room, than his co-stars, all thanks to his sobriety.

The 28-year-old actor revealed that, “There was quite a lot of animosity on that set,” in a Men’s Health profile published on Thursday, January 2nd.

“It was not a very harmonious place, and there was a lot of arguing and butting heads,” the Spider-Man star added.

Holland’s firm decision to go cold turkey helped him to navigate the complicated drama, he said, “I thought, ‘If I start drinking again now — with all this going on — it’s gonna get worse, right?’”

This comes after Holland previously discussed the impact, playing the lead role in The Crowded Room had on him.

“Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about [the characters] Danny and Billy’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life,” he told Entertainment Weekly in May 2023.

“I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing. But the mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.”

Holland recalled struggling with the subject matter, adding, “I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life. I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. … It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”