‘Scrubs’ creator Bill Lawrence promises reboot won’t be cash grab

Bill Lawrence confirmed he’s ready for the long-awaited Scrubs reboot despite facing pushback from fans.
After Deadline reported the reboot at ABC with 20th Television, the 56-year-old producer and screenwriter revealed he was initially hesitant to revive the beloved medical sitcom but now has changed his mind and feels confident about the show’s return.
In conversation with Los Angeles Times, The American screenwriter went over his decision of revisiting the hit sitcom, sharing, "It’s not going to be a mailed-in cash grab."
"There will be a bunch of the original Scrubs writers on the show; there will also be a bunch of new writers," he continued.
He went on to clarify that the revival would take on a much different approach and won't be continuing the original storyline, explaining that recreating the same hospital setting with the same characters, as if nothing has changed over the years wouldn’t feel authentic and genuine.
Bill further shared that he could easily imagine where those characters might be and how they have evolved years down the line.
He thought about how they would have adjusted to no longer being young interns as new younger faces join them, adding that ideas for a new plot and storylines came to him quite easily.
The Ted Lasso executive producer also addressed the backlash from the series’ dedicated fans, stating it made him feel, "incredulous."
"If I thought it was a bad idea, I wouldn’t do it," he assured.
"Shows that I care about have had reboots," he expressed. "This is my attitude: If it’s a show I love, I’m gonna watch it."
