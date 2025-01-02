Armie Hammer reflects on career hit by cannibalism allegations

Armie Hammer opens up about the end of his Hollywood career after bizarre allegations

Armie Hammer had a candid conversation about his cannibalism allegations when he sat down for a new interview.

The 38-year-old actor’s Hollywood career came to a halt after he became a target of a social media conversation, accusing him of cannibalism.

Referring to the viral news during Covid, he said, “The world seemed like it was falling apart. And people were deeply unhappy with their own lives. And then this salacious story comes around where this actor wants to murder and eat people, and all of a sudden everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is so much more fun to focus on than the fact I can’t leave my living room as he appeared on Your Mom’s House podcast on Wednesday, January 1st.

The Call Me by Your Name star was accused of rape by an ex, in 2021, and various unverified direct messages discussing bizarre fantasies went viral accredited to the actor.

Following the allegations, Hammer vehemently denied the accusations and claimed that all his sexual encounters were consensual.

A Los Angeles police department investigation came to a close in May 2023 without charging the actor.

During the podcast episode, Hammer said that it was indeed a “wild time.”

Adding, “I think I was just in full panic mode. There would be articles in the Punjabi Times about how I was a cannibal and all that stuff. I think in March of 2021 I was the fifth most-searched person on Google in the world. And all of it was negative.”