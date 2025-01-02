What Meghan Markle’s Instagram return signals for 2025

Meghan Markle made a dazzling return to Instagram on January 1st with a stunning black-and-white beach photo that marks the start of a fresh chapter in 2025.

The picture, taken by her longtime fashion photographer friend Jake Rosenberg, captures the Duchess of Sussex beaming in a near-£1,000 Khaite dress and a £12,500 Logan Hollowell necklace—details that are more than just fashion statements.

Experts believe the carefully chosen beach shot symbolizes "purity" and a new era for Meghan, with the photo released to timestamp her relaunch.

Jake Rosenberg, who has been a part of Meghan and Harry's circle since their early days together, flew from New York to Montecito to snap the photo.

He’s also been on hand for shoots related to Meghan's upcoming ventures, including her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The joyful, carefree picture, coupled with a video of Meghan frolicking barefoot on the beach, certainly sets the tone for Meghan’s 2025 comeback.

With a potential £790,000 per post in influencer fees, it’s clear that Meghan’s Instagram is no longer just for personal updates – it’s a powerful marketing tool.

PR expert Mark Borkowski describes the image as a "cryptic performance art" moment, with Meghan sending a message of reinvention and intrigue.

The all-white attire, he notes, symbolizes a fresh start, while the “2025” etched in the sand acts as both a timestamp and a metaphorical clean slate.

It seems Meghan is using her Instagram return not just for aesthetic appeal but to set the stage for something much bigger.