'Jurassic Park' writer makes 'three' demands to Universal Pictures for new sequel

David Koepp returns for 2025 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Action film Jurassic Park has been renewed for another sequel.

Writer David Keopp will be returning with the upcoming 2025 film Jurassic World Rebirth.

The 61-year-old writer scripted the 1993 Jurassic Park and 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

However, for the new film, he laid down a few demands in front of Universal Pictures before agreeing to return.

“Number one was – the events of the previous six movies cannot be denied or contradicted, because I hate a retcon.”

“[Number two was] all science must be real. [Third was] humour is oxygen”, the American author told The Wrap.

Meanwhile, the Secret Window writer hinted that the new installment would evoke the 'spirit' of the first film.

“[We are trying to capture] the spirit of the first movie, which is the tone that we would like to get closest to.”

He continued: “You don't often get that chance, where they give you very few guidelines, except there must be dinosaurs in it.”

The forthcoming 2025 action sci-fi is set to release on July 2. It features Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, Luna Blaise, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend.