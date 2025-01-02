Meghan Markle fuels divorce speculation again after Harry's statement

Meghan Markle has raised eyebrows as she allegedly used questionable title for her newest Instagram handle.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to social on the first day of 2025, sparking speculations as she wrote her title in a style reserved for "divorced women", according to a new report.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother, 43, posted on a solo Instagram account in her own name for the first time since she had to shut down her pre-royal account ahead of marrying Prince Harry in January 2018.

The former Suits star sparked reactions as she styled herself Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, rather than the more conventional Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, which she continues to use on her Sussex.com website.

The change, may have been entirely accidental, seems to be innocuous to most people amid ongoing predictions and speculations about the couple's relationship and their professional separation.

The title, however, destined to trigger debate as it is the way royals signal a woman's status as divorced, and has been used in the past by King Charles ex-wife Princess Diana and Prince Andrew's former spouse Sarah Ferguson.

In fact, there was a Buckingham Palace review in 2020 after she was erroneously listed as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" in a palace statement.

At the time, royal commentator Alastair Bruce told Sky News: "The palace made an announcement about what the duke and duchess were to be called. But it inadvertently gives all the wrong messages because, in convention, the style suggested is the one adopted to express divorce.

"As a result, this will be revisited and I'm sure that the expert, called Garter King of Arms, can provide advice. "What had been suggested was 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,' but placing the first name and comma before the title is the template for a divorced wife."

Meghan's latest blunder comes at the time when the couple are fending off rumours of a secret divorce.

However, amid rumours what's to be believed is Prince Harry's recent words he shared in conversation with the New York Times, saying: "Apparently we've bought or moved house maybe 10 or 12 times and we've apparently divorced maybe 10 or 12 times as well."

The Duke cleared the air about her relationship with Meghan in a hilarious way, adding: "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls who, their hopes are just built and built and built so it's like 'yes, yes, yes, yes, yes' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them, genuinely I do, I mean that."