Ed Sheeran joins Daniel Craig at JK Rowling's glitzy hogmanay bash

Ed Sheeran, American singer and songwriter who is best known for his major hits, was among the big names at JK Rowling’s dazzling Hogmanay party, where the host of VIP guests gathered to celebrate New Year in true star-studded style.

The Shape of You hitmaker joined the James Bond star Daniel Craig, at the author's festive bash in Edinburgh Scotland.

There are some rumours swirling that the guest list at stunning 19th-century Killiechassie House, welcomed the pop icon Ed, along with legendary rock bands U2 and The Pretenders.

The mansion, with a breathtaking view of the River Tay near Aberfeldy, made for such perfect star-studded gatherings.

According to Scottish Sun, the author of famous series Harry Potter went all out for her party, even bringing in fairground rides for her guests.

However, photos showed a big marquee with dodgems, a carousel, and other fun attractions to enjoy.

One local mentioned: "It looked absolutely amazing. No expense was spared. We wondered if JK avoided fireworks to avoid upsetting animals and people who lived close. There was loud music but no one was bothered."

The estate was lit up with lights around the edge, while all the cars along with celebrities' Range Rovers were parked.