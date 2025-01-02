Billie Eilish recalls 'self-harming' phase of her life: 'I felt like I...'

'Bad Guy' singer warns about dangers of intense dieting

International pop star Billie Eilish reminisced the most difficult phase of her life.

In a latest interview, the 23-year-old shared that she was quite upset during the time she was trying to control her weight. It turned out dangerous for her.

In a way to warn fans about extreme dieting, Billie spoke about her experience that pushed her into the dark.

“A couple of years back… I had been on this really intense kind of health journey and lost a lot of weight,” she explained.

The Blue vocalist told in NPR’s Fresh Air podcast, said: “I was thinner than I’d ever been, and stronger than ever. But separately, I was extremely unhappy and unaware of how unhappy I was. It’s not a fun way to live.”

This is not the first time she has spoken about her body image. The American singer, in 2019, revealed that she suffered a hip injury which resulted in her slipping into depression.

Eilish recalled: “I went through a whole self-harming phase – we don’t have to go into it. But the gist of it was, I felt like I deserved to be in pain.”

According to the singer, she hated herself during her teenage and a lot of it was because of her 'anger' towards her body.

Today, the Ocean Eyes singer is doing well professionally. She has recently been nominated for 2025 Grammys in the category of Best Pop Duo/ Group performance for Guess, which also featured Charlie XCX.