Lucas Tindall mirrors Princess Anne's twin at Cheltenham races

Lucas Tindall steals the show at Cheltenham.

The Tindall family was out in full force at the races on Wednesday, and they certainly brought the excitement with them.

Zara and Mike Tindall were joined by their three children—Mia, Lena, and Lucas—who could hardly contain their joy from the sidelines.

While Mia and Lena were all smiles, eyes glued to the action, it was little Lucas who stole the spotlight.

Clutching his fists in pure delight and roaring with excitement during a celebration, the three-year-old’s energy was absolutely contagious.

In another memorable moment, Lucas couldn’t have looked prouder as he triumphantly held onto his snack.

His cheeky antics at the races have sent royal fans into a frenzy, with many quickly dubbing him the spitting image of his grandmother, Princess Anne.

As the tot cheered with glee and reveled in the excitement, followers couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Lucas and the Princess Royal, especially when it comes to their shared love of horses and racing.

One Instagram user couldn’t help but gush, "He’s Princess Anne’s mini-me! The love for racing and horses runs in the family, and what an adorable kid!"

Over on X, another royal fan pointed out, "OK, Lucas is definitely The Princess Royal’s mini-me!"

Given that Princess Anne was the first royal to compete in the Olympics on the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in 1976, it’s no wonder Lucas is following in her equestrian footsteps.