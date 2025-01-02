Meghan Markle's Instagram debut becomes a beach blunder

Meghan Markle's beach video takes a tumble.

Meghan Markle's grand return to Instagram took a slight stumble as she launched her new account with a barefoot beach run – but not without a blunder spotted by royal fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, looking relaxed and carefree, shared a breezy video, reportedly filmed by Prince Harry, where she frolicked in the sand and etched ‘2025’ into the shore.

The joyful moment, shared just after 8am on New Year’s Day, quickly racked up attention.

Before Meghan nailed the final version of her beach message, an earlier, less-than-perfect attempt was visible in the frame, complete with footprints marking the trial and error process.

In the midst of this beachside mishap, Meghan’s new account—@meghan—was officially verified, earning its coveted blue tick just a day later.

And to top it off, the profile picture? A chic black-and-white shot of the Duchess beaming with a smile.

According to the social media giant, a blue checkmark means an account has passed a rigorous test of activity and documentation.

But public figures can't just swap usernames like they're changing outfits.

Once verified, that blue tick is tied to your account, and it can't be transferred. Instagram keeps a tight grip, making sure impersonators stay in the shadows, as any attempt to copy a public figure's profile goes against their Community Standards.