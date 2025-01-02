Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott reveal why wedding plans are on hold

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott explained why their wedding plans have delayed.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott still haven’t figured out their marriage plans, 16 months into their engagement.

In an exclusive conversation with People, the 46-year-old reality Tv star revealed that he and his fiancé haven’t made any progress towards their wedding plans due to their busy schedules.

He jokingly said, "I can guarantee you we have done absolutely zero percent more work."

Scott acknowledged their hectic lives, explaining that they have been preoccupied with other commitments and suggested that planning their wedding should be his New Year’s resolution now.

"We've got to get this wedding figured out," he exclaimed.

However, the lovebirds do have a few ideas for how they want their big day to look.

Although the details aren’t yet set in stone, the Canadian television personality shared that he and the New Girl alum plan to keep the event’s guest list intimate.

"We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones," he told the magazine in May.

"And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate."

He further mentioned that they’re planning a smaller ceremony first, and later host a much larger celebration with their friends.

"We will probably throw another party just for friends here locally."