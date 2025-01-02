Taylor Swift shimmers in New Year’s never-seen-before pictures

Taylor Swift never-seen-before pictures released

Taylor Swift, the 14-time Grammy Winner, made the whole place shimmer during the last year’s opening party.

The New Year’s Day songstress seemed to be having the time of her life with her designer pal Sonique Saturday in throwback snaps from the bash.

In an Instagram carousel post shared by The Saturday House Founder, the Began Again crooner and fashionista rocked a similar sparkly ensemble.

Sonique shared the old images to welcome 2025 with the caption, “Happy New Year Twins.”

The 35-year-old popstar stepped in 2024 with boyfriend Travis Kelce and friends at a private party in Kansas City.

During the party, the musician and the tight-end player were caught sharing a passionate kiss.

Recently, the lovebirds were spotted on back-to-back dates.

On December 27th, Taylor and Travis went on a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley and on December 28th, the couple stepped out for a rainy date night in New York City.

However, the duo hasn’t shared anything regarding their 2025 New Years Eve.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in summer 2023, as the lovers will mark their second anniversary in July.