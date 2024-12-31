Kate Beckinsale reveals being ‘forced’ for photoshoot day after ‘miscarraige’

Kate Beckinsale recalls bad onset experiences

Kate Beckinsale has faced the worst.

The actress got candid on the challenges she has faced as an actress, sharing a deeply personal story about being forced to work shortly after experiencing a miscarriage, after Blake Lively’s bold step towards her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

In a heartfelt Instagram video on Monday, the 51-year-old actress revealed, “I’ve been forced by a publicist that I was employing to do a photo shoot the day after I’d had a miscarriage.”

She recounted pleading to avoid the shoot, saying, “I’m bleeding. I don’t want to change my clothes in front of people I don’t know.”

Despite her distress, she claimed her publicist pressured her, warning, “You have to or you’ll be sued.”

Beckinsale’s story comes after a legal complaint filed by Lively against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Inspired by Lively’s courage, Beckinsale detailed the ongoing struggles women face in the entertainment industry.

Kate Beckinsale details onset abuse

The actress also shared other troubling incidents, including being insulted for reporting a male co-star who delayed production by arriving drunk and being pressured into extreme diets that caused her to stop menstruating.

In addition to this, Beckinsale recalled enduring extreme diet and exercise regimens that caused her to stop menstruating, being physically harmed during fight scenes, and facing retaliation for turning down projects.

She also revealed being assaulted at 18 by someone she trusted on set, only to have her claims dismissed by colleagues.

Reflecting on her experiences, Beckinsale praised Lively for shedding light on these issues, emphasizing, “This is not an archaic problem that no one’s facing. This is continuing.”

She concluded with a plea for change, saying, “A machine goes into place to absolutely destroy you. And I’m sure that’s the case in other industries as well. And it’s just got to stop.”