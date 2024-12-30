Ben Affleck ditches past mistakes as actor steps into 2025 with sobriety

Ben Affleck ditches past mistakes and steps into 2025 with sobriety

Ben Affleck, American actor who is best known for his famour role in Batman, is now all set to kick off his 2025 with a fresh outlook and a clear mind amid ongoing legal battle with former lover Jennifer Lopez.

After years of facing major ups and downs, both personally and professionally, the 52-year-old actor has decided to take a step towards positivity as he is ready to leave his life-threating habit of drinking and embrace a life of sobriety.

However, Affleck's painful battle with alcohol has left its mark on those closest to him and left a deep impact on his life and career.

The Air star's long journey with drinking has not only impacted his family but also strained his relationships with his former wives, especially Lopez.

Eventhough he rekindled his romance with the Maya actress, the shadow of his past issues loomed large.

On December 22, Affleck was captured arriving to meet Lopez at the members-only social club Soho House in West Hollywood, carrying a black tote bag that appeared to be filled with gifts.

The picture left Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's fans gushing over the ex-lovers, as they are now suspected and curious if they really are living their separate lives or not.