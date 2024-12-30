Jason Momoa bags 'dream role' in DCU's 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

'Aquaman' star shares exciting news through Instagram

Jason Momoa has shared an exciting news with his fans through Instagram.

The Game of Thrones famed star just confirmed that he has been offered his dream role by the DCU.

Taking it to his social media handle, Jason shared that he has received a call from the Warner Bros. to play 'Lobo' in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as he captioned the post: “They called.”

The post Momoa shared had a screenshot featuring a comment from the actor’s past interview, where he spoke about his interest in the part.

“I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” said the Fast X antagonist.

Momoa went on to say: “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah.”

“I haven’t that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there", concluded the Slumberland actor.

The 45-year-old actor’s dream just came true as he has been tapped for the role of Lobo finally.

Jason Momoa previously starred in DCU’s Aquaman 1 and 2.