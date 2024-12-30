Blur’s Alex James faces massive backlash over Christmas party drama

Blur bassist Alex James has recently landed in hot water after his Christmas party didn't go down well with the locals.

The festive bash, held at his countryside estate, ruffled a few feathers, leaving neighbors less than impressed.

The 56-year-old guitarist admitted that he got drunk at the local party and upset all the guests by using an old figurine of baby Jesus as an ashtray.

James opened up about his memoir about the incident and shared, "I had been smoking in the room with the art and the objects, as usual."

"Someone I didn’t know had said, ‘I’m not sure if you’re allowed to smoke in here," he added.

He went on revealing that he grabbed a small ashtray from a side table where he was leaning and put out his cigarette.

"Sadly, unlike some staterooms, not everything in this one was actually an ashtray."

James continued, "I'd happened upon an antique figurine of the naked baby Jesus and stubbed my fag-end out by rubbing it around in his crotch, quite obliviously."

However, Alex James played a big role in creating the band’s iconic sound, which made them one of the biggest names in British music.