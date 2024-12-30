Prince William, Harry's cousins share exciting family moment amid royal feud

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer - Prince William and Prince Harry's cousins - have delighted fans by sharing a rare family moment amid ongoing crisis within the royal family.

Princess Diana's nieces are seen enjoying moment with their mother, Victoria Aitken, in celebration of their sister Lady Kitty Spencer's birthday.

The photo, posted on Lady Amelia's Instagram Stories, shows the trio looking effortlessly chic against a backdrop of a breathtaking beach sunset.

The adorable picture was captioned: "Family celebrating you @kitty.spencer," adding an extra layer of significance to the already heartwarming snap.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Born July 10, 1992, are the third and fourth eldest children of Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer 9th Earl Spencer, and his ex-wife Victoria Lockwood.

In the image, Amelia wore a flowing red dress that perfectly complemented the warm tones of the setting sun. Her twin sister, Eliza, opted for a stunning blue gown with a modern touch, complete with a stylish hand-in-pocket pose.

Their mother, Victoria, 59, stood between her daughters, exuding timeless elegance in a chic leopard-print dress. The serene backdrop of the orange-hued sky, beach, and sea added a magical touch to the moment.