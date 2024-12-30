'A Complete Unknown' star reveals 'surprising' truth about performance in biopic

A Complete Unknown actress Monica Barbaro makes surprising confession about her portrayal in film.

During an interview with The Guardian, Barbaro detailed her experience playing the role after she spoke to Joan Baez on the phone.

The actress, who plays the role of a young Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic, told the outlet, “[It was] the first song I sang and played in front of an audience and the hardest song to play, guitar-wise.

“I struggled with this feeling of just so much gratitude for everything she’s done and for being willing to speak to me and how much I admire her – I tried to let that get out of the way and just have a conversation, but that’s hard.”

The 34-year-old said that she carefully observed even the minor details about Baez, starting from her voice in the 60s and then comparing it with that of the 80s. She referred to it as an emotional experience.

The Good Cop actress further went on to add, “Having studied her voice so closely – her speaking voice, every interview in the 60s – and then hearing Joan’s voice now in her 80s, in real time, speaking to me, was an incredibly emotional experience: really cool and kind of mind-blowing.”

In addition, she claimed that Baez was “really not fussed” about her portrayal in the film despite all the challenges she faced during the process.

For the unversed, the film, which also stars Timothee Chalamet in the main role, was released in US theatres on Christmas.