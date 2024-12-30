Prince Harry, Meghan Markle end ‘emotional’ connection after divorce statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left fans heartbroken with their surprise decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended their 'emotional' connection, which was not received well by their devotees.

For the unversed, in 2024, the Montecito couple began making solo appearances, fueling speculations about their troubled marriage.

However, later it was revealed that the pair made a huge shift in their strategy and as per their new decision that former working royals aim to excel in their respective careers individually.

Speaking of their planned step, body language expert, Judi James claimed that Harry and Meghan's PDA-filled outings were missed by their fans in 2024, which created an "emotional drought" in their relationship.

The Mirror reported that the expert said, "The year did start well in body language terms, with two 'royal' tours that saw the glittering couple looking tactile and bonded and even one rather passionate kissing display during a salsa class that kept their branding as both a professional and a romantic duo very much alive."

After those heartfelt moments, the couple's well-wishers did not see Harry and Meghan together for months, "creating an emotional drought in terms of all that romantic signalling the couple are known for and which has always been essential to their narrative of having given so much up for love and to be together."

Judi believes that Harry and Meghan might "shine apart," but together, "their body language sets off Gamma rays."

Notably, these comments came after Harry addressed Meghan Markle's divorce rumours, stating, "Apparently, we've divorced maybe 10, 12 times... It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it."