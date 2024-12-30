'Saturday Night' director Jason Reitman reveals rude encounter with Chevy Chase

Jason Reitman was left disappointed after meeting Chevy Chase.

Jason Reitman opened up about an unusual encounter with Chevy Chase.

According to the Saturday Night director, the 81-year-old actor had a harsh reaction after watching the intense 2024 drama about the 90-minutes before Saturday Night Live’s first ever broadcast in 1975.

In conversation with previous members of SNL, David Spade and Dana Carvey, on the Fly on the Wall podcast, he shared, "Chevy loves to say the thing you're not supposed to say, to the extreme."

The 47-year-old director even went so far as to share an example, recalling how the Community alum watched the entire film and approached him after the screening, patted his shoulder and bluntly told him he should be embarrassed of himself.

"He comes up to me after, and he pats me on the shoulder and goes, 'Well, you should be embarrassed,'" the director revealed.

This led the hosts to laugh hysterically.

Dana implied that the Funny Farm actor intentionally made a rude remark to throw Jason off.

The Canadian filmmaker admitted that for the most part, he didn’t take the criticism too seriously.

He explained he tried to keep his emotions in balance and found it cool to experience a genuine moment from the American comedian and writer, but after spending two years bringing his character and essence to life, he was disappointed that none of that mattered to Chevy.