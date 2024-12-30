Cillian Murphy calls 'Small Things Like These' special for THIS reason

'Oppenheimer' actor was sure that he wanted to do 'Small Things Like These'

Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy has been receiving loud cheers and applauds for his latest film Small Things Like These.

Recently, Murphy spoke about the film and shared his working experience with some extremely talented people.

During the chat, the Oppenheimer star admitted that his 2024 movie was extremely 'special' for him.

The 48-year-old Irish actor opened that while he was filming the Tim Mielants directorial, it felt special as it was being shot in his homeland, Ireland.

“It felt very special to be home and to work with so many amazing Irish actors and crew”, added Murphy.

This was one of the reasons why the Inception star wanted to do the film eagerly.

It also helped him to cope up with the character as Cillian understood 'Bill Furlong' from his own upbringing.

In conversation with HELLO! Magazine Britain, he explained: “I don’t know if I identify with him as much as I recognize the type of quintessential, repressed, isolated Irish male that used to exist – less so now, thankfully.”

“But from growing up in Ireland in the mid-1980s, I recognized that type of Irish man”, told the Peaky Blinders star to the publication.

Murphy’s character Bill in Small Things Like These exposes ominous secrets in a small Irish town that is controlled by the Roman Catholic Church.

The film also stars Emily Watson, Eileen Walsh and Clare Dunne in pivotal roles.