Jennifer Lopez scoffs at Bruno Mars’ 'ridiculous' wedding fee

Jennifer Lopez throws shade at Bruno Mars' wedding performance price tag.

Jenny from the Block isn’t about to blow her budget—even for Bruno Mars.

Celebrity wedding planner Marcy Blum recently spilled the details on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast about her experience planning Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s ill-fated nuptials, and one revelation has fans buzzing.

Blum, who worked with the superstar couple following their 2019 engagement, recalled Lopez’s interest in hiring Mars to perform at their wedding. When J.Lo inquired about the cost, Blum didn’t hold back.

"We just worked with him, and he’s five," she told podcast hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick.

"Million?" Michael clarified. "Just to perform for the night?"

Blum’s response was blunt: "The night? You get 45 minutes, you get an hour."

While the wedding plans eventually fell through, it seems Lopez wasn’t ready to shell out a cool $5 million for a quick set, no matter how "24K Magic" it might have been.

“Don’t be ridiculous,” she recalled the multi-hyphenate star saying, shutting down the idea with her trademark no-nonsense attitude.

Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, engaged in 2019, never made it down the aisle, ending their relationship in 2021.

She later rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, marrying him in July 2022—without Mars or his eye-popping price tag on the guest list. (The couple ultimately divorced in August.)

Blum also shared sage advice for other couples dreaming of a headlining act at their wedding. "You would never have a headliner, if you were sane, as the regular entertainment," she explained.

"No one wants to do their first dance — or maybe they do, but they shouldn't — to Coldplay or something. That’s just dumb."

Instead, Blum recommends a balanced lineup. "You want a band, maybe a DJ, and then 45 minutes of Chris Martin or Elton John if you must. Otherwise, it’s all about them, not you."