Abigail Breslin weighs in on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case

Abigail Breslin addresses Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Abigail Breslin has recently spoken in favour of Blake Lively, who filed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

In a lengthy emotional essay on Tumblr, Abigail compared Blake’s situation to her experience with a co-star Aaron Eckhart.

The Little Miss Sunshine actress also explained how women were treated as “scapegoats” in contrast to men in same situations.

“When did the word woman become synonymous with scapegoat?” began the 28-year-old.

Abigail wrote, “In light of recent events regarding the attempt to destroy the career and livelihood of a fellow actress and woman, I have felt compelled to write this, as I have unfortunately been subject to the same toxic masculinity throughout my life.”

Recalling her dispute with her co-star, the actress said, “In my recent career, I've brought forward concerns about a male colleague and was deemed hysterical.”

“I was told my fears were figments of my imagination. Now, as I'm seeing this pattern pop up more, I realise this is the norm,” stated Abigail.

The actress, who costarred with Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds on the 2008 movie Definitely, Maybe, explained, “There seemed to be an uprising, a new wave of recognition for those who had been abused, degraded, slandered, silenced and it was loud.”

However, Abigail revealed, “It was the kind of noise I can only liken to a firework.”

“It can wake you up out of a sound sleep, it burns so bright and shocks you but then, it burns out - just like that,” noted the Perfect Sisters actress.

Abigail also believed that the social movement was a “feeble consolation prize” after “centuries of women being underpaid, undervalued, under-appreciated, raped and harassed”.

The Maggie star also noted that this “MUST” change when it comes to “gender-based perceptions”.

'To men, I first wonder… if you complained about a coworker and you were called a liar… how would you feel?' 'You probably can’t answer this because most likely, statistically, it’s never happened to you. Men are usually believed because so many bosses are men,” she remarked.

In the end, Abigail asked men, “How can a man do anything but lie when he is consistently told his deceptions are gospel? Are we forever to hold the burden of being "perfect" to be victims and to be believed?”

“To change the narrative, we do not need more women to scream. We just need a lot more men to shut up and listen,” concluded the actress.