Liam Payne case takes new turn as suspect’s lawyer breaks silence

Lawyer of one of the five accused in Liam Payne’s death denies judges decisions

Liam Payne, the beloved former One Direction singer, tragically died on October 16th after from a hotel balcony in Bueno Aries, Argentina.

Recently, the investigation into his death took an unexpected turn when the lawyer of one of the suspects claimed that judge’s decision was "illegitimate, unfounded and arbitrary."

According to the Mirror, the Argentinian judge Lauren Bruniard decided proceed with prosecuting all five suspects, ordering the remand of custody for two of the men.

One of the suspect, a waiter at the hotel Braian Nahuel Paiz, has been allegedly accused of selling drugs to Payne on two separate occasions.

Paiz’s lawyer was the first one to speak out, admitting that his client was a drug user but insisting that he never engaged in drug dealing.

Appealing the judge's ruling to delay his client's remand, the lawyer argued, "Brian made a very extensive statement and gave all the facts.”

He admitted that Piaz met Payne on two occasions and during their private meetings, "they also consumed narcotics but it is not true that he sold him drugs."

"A while back, he [Paiz] used to use more. He had drugs in his house for his own use, he met Liam and they both used," the lawyer explained on Argentinian online news portal.

"It's not that one took drugs to the other, they both just shared what they had."

He went on to claim that their connection extended beyond drug use, adding, "although it seemed like the only thing that brought them together was this, but it wasn't."

"My client had drugs for personal use, they got together once and got high together. When he went to the hotel where Liam was, he already had drugs," he continued.

In addition to Braian Paiz, the other four suspects in Liam Payne’s case include, Roger Nores (Payne’s friend charged with negligent homicide), Ezequiel Pereyra (hotel employee, charged for supplying narcotics) , Glida Martin and Esteban Grassi (hotel managers, charged for manslaughter).