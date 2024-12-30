'Alice' star Linda Lavin breathes her last at 87

Linda Lavin earned six Tony Award nominations throughout her Broadway acting career

Linda Lavin, the six-time Tony Award-winning actress, has passed away at the age of 87.

Her representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Broadway star and TV actress died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer.

The news of her death came as a shocker, as Lavin had been working as recently as this month, promoting her new Netflix series, No Good Deed.

The late legend was also filming one of the lead roles in the upcoming Hulu comedy series Mid-Century Modern.

The former child stage actor kicked off her Broadway career in the 1960s with It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s Superman and Last of the Red Hot Lovers which earned her the first of six Tony Award nominations in 1970.

After showing off her acting chops in Barney Miller, Lavin spent nine seasons serving meals as the waitress Alice Hyatt on the hit CBS sitcom Alice.

Lavin’s film credits include Damn Yankees!, which marked her feature debut, The Ring, The Intern, and Being the Ricardos.

In her last public appearance, Lavin graced the red carpet on the premiere of No Good Deed on December 4.

She is survived by Steve Bakunas, her husband of 19 years.