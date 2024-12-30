Emma Stone ‘in process of leaving’ of husband for Yorgos Lanthimos

Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos spark affair rumours: ‘People starting to realise’

Emma Stone has seemingly become a target of social media backlash after The Independent released its list of best actors of 21st-century cinema.

There was an uproar over placing Stone in the second spot, despite winning two Oscars. Critics online believed that while the Poor Things star may have good acting chops, there are still other actors suited aptly for the spot.

Amid the backlash, shocking claims emerged that the reason Stone had made it to the list was due to her ‘less-than-professional’ relationship with director, Yorgos Lanthimos.

Left: Emma Stone with husband Dave McCary. Right: Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos

Stone, who has worked with the Greek filmmaker on three projects – 2024’s Kinds of Kindness, 2023’s Poor Things and 2018’s The Favourite – is allegedly planning to leave her husband Dave McCary, with whom she shares her daughter, for Lanthimos, per a rumour started on reddit.

The comment picked up on X, formerly Twitter, and soon after became a trending topic.

“I have a friend who works in film,” claimed the redditer, adding that Stone “has/is in the process if leaving her husband” but Lanthimos is “less keen” to leave his partner.

“apparently they think emma stone and yorgos lanthimos are having an affair so that’s why he casts her in all of his films,” a user on X wrote.

Meanwhile, a user shared that people were only now beginning to discover the affair when it has been going on for sometime.

However, others were quick to slam the rumours as there is no confirmed source for the news.

“Emma Stone in Poor Things. There’s a rumor going around that she’s sleeping with Yorgos and the source is a random Reddit comment,” an X user stated.

Another scolded, “And y'all need to stop taking reddit comments as valid, people are now accusing Emma Stone and Yorgos of hooking up. People love making up rumors for fun.”

Stone first met her now-husband and Saturday Night Live writer in December 2016 when the actress was hosting SNL. Dating rumours began in 2017 but it wasn’t until 2019 when the pair made their first appearance together.

Stone and McCary finally confirmed their engagement on December 2019 and tied the knot in 2020. They welcomed their daughter in March 2021.