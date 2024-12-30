Sarah Ferguson shares meaningful message after King's final verdict on Andrew

Sarah Ferguson releases new video message amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud

Sarah Ferguson issued a meaningful message after King Charles sent a stern message to her former husband Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York released an emotional video for a thoughtful cause. She made an appeal to her followers to donate to Quintessentially Foundation, supporting underprivileged children.

Sarah urged people to show kindness in every situation, stating, "Remember everybody is fragile."

The charitable organisation also lauded the efforts of the Duchess to promote their program and asked people to make donations wholeheartedly.

The statement alongside the video reads, "We are thrilled to have the incredible support of our dear friend, The Duchess of York, for our Light Up A Life Appeal."

"The Duchess has already done so much extraordinary work for children and young people, and we are truly honoured to have her endorsement."

The spokesperson of the foundation revealed that Sarah has "generously donated" copies of her children's books.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah's emotional plea came after King Charles' final verdict over Prince Andrew's position in the royal family amid the Duke's back-to-back controversies.

Dr Tessa Dunlop told The Mirror that the monarch's omission of Andrew from his Christmas speech and recent royal events indicated that he has "clearly made up his mind" about his brother's future.