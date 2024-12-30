Taylor Swift celebrates pal Ashley Avignone’s birthday with sweet gesture

Taylor Swift steps out for bff Ashley Avignone’s birthday bash

Taylor Swift attended her friend Ashley Avignone’s birthday celebration, along with her beau Travis Kelce.

The celebrity stylist took to Instagram on Sunday, December 29th and shared a series of festive pictures.

The first slide featured the Anti-Hero hitmaker giving Avignone a big hug as they sat in front of a colourful cake.

“Happy birthday to me, emphasis on the *happy*,” the designer wrote in the caption of the carousel which also included a snap of her blowing a candle and a close-up of the cake.

Avignone’s multi-coloured cake, which was decorated with sprinkles all over, read, “Ash is 25 (again).”

The pop superstar's bestie’s party was held on Saturday at the exclusive members club Chez Margaux in the Meatpacking District, according to People Magazine.

This comes after Swift and the NFL star Kelce were spotted holding hands earlier in the night in NYC, seemingly making their way to Avignone’s bash.

The 14-time Grammy winner donned a black mini dress, black coat and platform heels, while her boyfriend sported a red denim set and white T-shirt for the outing.

Swift and Kelce spent the weekend out and about together as they were pictured arriving for a double date with close friend Jack Antonoff and his wife Margaret Qualley, on Friday.