Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's kids blow away fans with striking detail

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalised divorce in 2022

Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, shared a wholesome picture of them huddled together.

The 44-year-old socialite took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures featuring her kids, North, 11, Chicago, 6, Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, on Sunday, December 29th.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star matched with Chicago as the mother-daughter duo donned red dresses.

Kim posed against a Christmas tree with her kids, as she rocked a wet bob hairstyle.

Fans noted that the siblings Chicago and Saint looked like a striking image of their parents, Kim and Kanye, respectively.

The 6-year-old’s leather dress was styled with a matching T-shirt underneath and paired with red cowboy boots.

Commenting on the striking resemblance, a fan wrote, “Chicago is baby Kim 1000%.”

Another agreed, “Chicago is a beauty. Looks like her mom.”

While the others noted that the younger son presented an image of West, “Saint looking like his daddy.”

“So cute you all are I see you in all the kiddos but I will say the littles really look like there (sic) mamma,” another chimed in.

While both the brothers sported matching dark-toned outfits with bomber jackets and sneakers.

North also looked all grown up in a black miniskirt and matching blazer, paired with knee-high boots.

Kardashians’ momager Kris Jenner, and daughter Khloe Kardashian gushed about the pictures, with Kris sending multiple heart emojis and Khloe Kardashian writing, “Absolute perfection.”