King Charles and Princess Anne's rare joint Church outing

King Charles and Princess Anne reunite for Church outing.

King Charles braved the winter chill in Sandringham on Sunday morning, stepping out for a church service at St Mary Magdalene just days after hosting the royal family for Christmas.

Dressed to impress in an olive-green coat, charcoal grey trousers, and brown suede loafers, His Majesty was in high spirits as he greeted well-wishers who eagerly lined up for a glimpse of the monarch.

He was joined by his sister, Princess Anne, who has been a familiar face at recent royal events, including the Christmas Day service.

Also in attendance was Princess Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, rounding out the royal contingent for the occasion.

King Charles and Princess Anne’s busy schedules keep them apart despite close bond.

Though King Charles and Princess Anne share an incredibly close relationship, it's not often we see them attending engagements together.

Their demanding schedules, packed with royal duties, often keep them apart.

In fact, the sibling duo is consistently hailed as two of the hardest-working royals in the family.

In 2023, the King clocked in an impressive 483 engagements, while Princess Anne wasn't far behind with 459.

Reflecting on the close connection between them, HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey notes that while the Princess Royal has always been one of the most dedicated and hardworking members of the royal family, their sibling bond seems to have grown even stronger in recent years.