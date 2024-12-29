Meghan Markle and Princess Kate struggle to thaw Royal tensions

Meghan Markle and Princess Kate’s relationship explored.

Meghan Markle and Princess Kate's relationship has been described as anything but warm, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Speaking to GB News, he revealed that the two women have reportedly not spoken since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in January 2020.

"The relationship between Meghan and Catherine was cold or cool, putting it mildly," Fitzwilliams claimed, shedding light on the apparent tension.

He went on to explain that the Duchess, accustomed to the red carpet and public spotlight from her acting career, was initially seen as a perfect fit for royal life alongside Prince Harry.

However, Meghan’s tenure as a senior working royal was short-lived, lasting just 18 months.

According to the expert, the former Suits star’s struggles within the royal fold—coupled with allegations of racism and bullying that Meghan herself has leveled against the institution—highlighted her deep unhappiness in the role.

The Sussexes Settle in Sunny California

When the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, it marked a seismic shift for the monarchy.

According to royal commentator, their departure left many questions unanswered. “It all went very wrong,” he said.

"Precisely why is still a matter for debate. Harry was unhappy, and Meghan, in a sense, provided the way out."

The couple, now residing in sunny California with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, haven’t shied away from sharing their side of the story.