Andy Cohen spills beans on downsides of working with Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen, who has closely worked with longtime friend Anderson Cooper is ready to list the annoying facts about it.

The 56-year-old host was asked about the most annoying part of hosting the CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live show with Cooper, in interview by People Magazine.

“Well, [it’s] that I have to be the straight guy. Literally, he's in a puddle of giggles for the last 90 minutes of the broadcast, and I'm the one that's hitting all the commercial breaks,” the Bravo host shared.

“I kind of turn into Mr. CNN for the last 90 minutes, and he turns into Mr. Bravo. “It's a very funny role reversal,” he added.

This comes after Cooper took a hilarious dig against his co-star, sharing his own biggest pet-peeve about hosting the NYE annual show, in conversation at Cohen’s Bravo series Watch What Happens Live.

“Just who he's gonna insult and what the clean up on aisle 3 is gonna be in the morning,” Cooper quipped during the December 16th episode.

The 57-year-old’s lighthearted shade likely refers to an incident from 2021, in which Cohen claimed that he was served too much alcohol because of which he ended up slamming a competing New Year’s broadcast on another channel hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

At the time, Cohen called Seacrest’s show a “group of losers,” which did not go very well for him.

This year will mark the eighth consecutive year of the pair hosting the NYE show after they have friends for over two decades.