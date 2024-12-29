Prince Harry, Meghan suffer huge loss after King Charles stern message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a big loss as 2025 is set to come with more challenges.

For those who may not know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's million-dollar Netflix deal is in jeopardy as their contract is set to expire in the coming year.

Amid this tension, the Montecito couple took a "misstep" by releasing "elite-based" content, a documentary based on Polo, on the streaming giant.

PR expert Renae Smith told Express that the Sussexes should have worked on projects highlighting issues close to their heart like mental health and social justice.

She said, "A better approach might have been to focus on an issue tied to their core values perhaps a story about resilience or community empowerment through sport."

The expert shared that such projects "aligned better with their personal brands" and resonated more deeply with their audience."

Renae claimed that their TV show based on Polo is "unlikely to save their Netflix deal." She continued, "Netflix will need assurance that they can consistently produce content with a significant cultural impact."

It is important to note that these shocking remarks came after King Charles seemingly sent a stern message to the former working royals in his Christmas speech.

Royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop stated, "Princes Andrew and Harry were nowhere to be seen. The King has clearly made up his mind about how to 'act for the good of all', choosing to focus on family strengths, not weaknesses, to shore up a nation (and a world) for a difficult year ahead."