Jim Carrey's rejection to 'Sonic 3' script would have blurred its fate

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' stars Jim Carrey in a double role

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller admitted that they made sure Jim Carrey returns for third sequel.

The makers desperately wanted the Mask actor only to reprise the role of Dr. Ivo Robotnik.

Therefore, they made sure to come up with an extremely catchy script that Jim won’t be able to reject.

While talking to Screen Rant, Casey explained: "So definitely, we wanted to come up with something really good that's not a repeat, because Jim doesn't want to repeat himself.”

They were focused on bringing something entirely fresh to play for the Dumb and Dumber actor.

“We wanted to make it so attractive to Jim that when he saw it, there was no way he could say no."

However, Josh also highlighted if there was an alternate plan if the 60-year-old actor had turned down the role.

According to the screenwriter, he didn’t know if they would proceed with the film if Jim declined the part.

"No, I mean, that's above our pay grade”, he added.

The 46-year-old filmmaker stated: "We don't entirely know what the producers or Paramount did or didn't know, but it was presented to us early on that they felt confident they could woo Jim back."

The new Sonic sequel finally came out with Carrey playing both Robotnik and Grandfather Gerald.