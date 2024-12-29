Sabrina Carpenter dominates 2024 with smash hit 'Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter, American singer and songwriter, has kicked off her 2024 in a big way with her latest hit Espresso, which quickly become the song of the year.

The track is taking over the charts, with fans and critics are praising her catchy new sound.

BBC Radio 1 recently announced that Espresso, which topped the UK charts for almost five weeks after its release in April, secured the number one spot in top 100 countdown.

Sabrina, who got rose to fame after her role as Maya Hart in Disney's Girl Meets World, came out on top, beating her fellow singer Charli XCX’s 360 and Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe.

The hit song is a perfect mix of catchy beats and her signature style, as she proved once again how to steal the spotlight.

However, the station has created very special show for Radio 1’s Biggest Songs of 2024, hosted by Vick Hope, Matt Edmondson, Jeremiah Asiamah and Katie Thistleton.

Other songs were in the top 100 include Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em, Stormzy’s Backbone, Jade Thirlwall’s Angel of My Dreams and more.

Moreover, Sabrina Carpenter has released multiple successful albums of her career, with hits like Thumbs and Almost Love, showcasing her versatile pop sound.