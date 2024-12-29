Father of the Bride director Charles Shyer breathes his last at 83

Father of the Bride director Charles Shyer dies at 83

Father of the Bride director Charles Shyer has tragically died at the age of 83 following a brief illness.

The Oscar-nominated writer and director’s daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer announced his death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to her, the Hollywood director battled an illness ahead of his death at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday, December 27.

Expressing her sorrow over her father’s death just a day later, Meyers-Shyer shared a throwback photo of the late writer on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote in the caption, “1941-2024. A complete original.”

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, the family also opened up about their thoughts and feelings, “It’s with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father Charles Shyer’s passing.

“His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he’s left behind,” they continued. “We honor the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him.”

For the unversed, Shyer and his former wife Nancy Meyers shared four children together, including Annie Meyers-Shyer, Hallie, Sophia Shyer, and son Jacob Shyer.