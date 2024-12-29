Demi Moore shares adorable snowy playtime with granddaughter Lou

Demi Moore had a great time playing grandmother for her granddaughter Louette (Lou).

The 62-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, December 28th, and shared cute pictures of herself playing in the snow with Lou.

The Substance star was seen bundled up in a long dark gray coat, warm hat, and snow boots, while the 20-month-old kid wore a camo-print coat and brown mittens, for the occasion.

“Snow days with Lou,” Moore wrote in the caption.

Lou is the daughter of Moore’s eldest child, Rumer Willis, and her ex Derek Richard Thomas.

This comes after the Ghost actress shared that her only grandchild Lou calls her Yaya, which is Greek for “grandma,” back in September on Today show.

Moore has been spending quality time with her family these days since her ex-husband Bruce Willis got diagnosed with aphasia that progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

The Disclosure actress shares Rumer, 36, as well as daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with the Die Hard actor, 69.

Earlier this month, Moore gave an update about Willis’ health to CNN, "Given the givens, he's in a very stable place at the moment. And I've shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely: It's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at. And from that place, there is such loving and joy.”