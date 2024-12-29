Lily-Rose Depp believes her role in 'Nosferatu' voices female perspective

'Nosferatu' stars Lily-Rose Depp along with Bill Skarsgard

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp just broke down her character in the horror flick, Nosferatu.

While explaining her role as Ellen Hutter in the Robert Eggers’ directorial, Lily claimed that her character has an active role to play in the tragic story of Count Orlok.

She praised director and writer Eggers, who scripted the character in a way that it tell the story from her point of view rather than anybody else’s.

"I think that it really gave a voice to the character that she wouldn't necessarily have had at the time.”

"Because, of course, being a woman at the time looked very different.”

The 25-year-old actress told Digital Spy, “There was a lot less room for a woman to have basically any complexities about her, or any sort of mental struggles at all were easily written off."

Depp believes that Ellen’s personality not just 'voices the female perspective but, also deepens the emotional draw of this story'.

Nosferatu's plot revolves around a vampire named Count Orlok, who develops an obsession with Hutter.

The 2024 horror film features Lily-Rose, Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe.