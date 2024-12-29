‘Home Alone’ co-stars Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci ‘love’ getting together

Daniel Stern and Joe Stern remain ‘dear’ friends after ‘Home Alone’

Daniel Stern revealed that him and his Home Alone co-star Joe Pesci love to meet each other after becoming close friends at the movie set two decades ago.

The 67-year-old star, who has retired from acting, played the character of criminal Harry in the movie and its sequel, opposite Pesci’s character, Marv.

Talking about their friendship Stern said, “I see him once in a year,” in conversation with People Magazine.

"I love seeing Joe. [He's a] dear friend," he continued.

"We did a really bad movie together called I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can, where we played mental institution [patients]," he said, before sharing that they “got cut out of the movie” but to him it was only a “blessing.”

Stern proudly gushed about the Goodfellas actor’s music, telling the outlet, "One thing I love to tell people about Mr. Pesci is if you really want to know who he is, listen to his music. He is the most brilliant jazz singer. He's got this beautiful tenor voice. I mean, he makes me weep when he sings these kinds of Sinatra songs."

The Breaking Away actor, who lives in a California ranch away from the spotlight, shared that his friend’s life looks quite the same at this time.

While Stern grows fresh produce and creates passion project art away from Hollywood, Pesci is “a reclusive soul himself," he shared.

Adding that "He lives back in Jersey half the time."