Kendall Jenner shares glimpse into festive Christmas eve party

Kendall Jenner got into festive spirit as she shared an insight into her Christmas party.
The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday, December 28th and showed off her holiday look.
Kendall donned a bold black sequined frock with sheer black stockings and red heels.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star painted her lips red and styled her short hair in a Mary Tyler Moore 1960s style.
Kendall was seen sitting in a chair ahead of a fireplace with stockings and a decorated Christmas tree behind her.
“Put me in your pocket,” she wrote in the caption.
The second picture showed her in a different pose as she held a glass of red wine.
This comes after Kendall previously shared some snaps from the photo booth at this year’s annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party.
This year’s family Christmas party was hosted by the supermodel at her home in Beverly Hills.
Drake seemed to play along with Kendrick's diss towards him despite largely avoiding the subject
King Charles speaks out on Muan plane crash tragedy
Meghan and Harry’s exit and the changing face of the Monarchy
Glen Powell has also teased 'Top Gun 3'
King Charles receives good news from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's camp
Will Lindsay receives emotional message from Kelsey Parkey