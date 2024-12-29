Kendall Jenner shares glimpse into festive Christmas eve party

Kendall Jenner got into festive spirit as she shared an insight into her Christmas party.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday, December 28th and showed off her holiday look.

Kendall donned a bold black sequined frock with sheer black stockings and red heels.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star painted her lips red and styled her short hair in a Mary Tyler Moore 1960s style.

Kendall was seen sitting in a chair ahead of a fireplace with stockings and a decorated Christmas tree behind her.

“Put me in your pocket,” she wrote in the caption.

The second picture showed her in a different pose as she held a glass of red wine.

This comes after Kendall previously shared some snaps from the photo booth at this year’s annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party.

This year’s family Christmas party was hosted by the supermodel at her home in Beverly Hills.