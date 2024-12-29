 
Monday December 30, 2024
Kendall Jenner shows off stunning Christmas party look

By Web Desk
December 29, 2024
Kendall Jenner shares glimpse into festive Christmas eve party

Kendall Jenner got into festive spirit as she shared an insight into her Christmas party.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday, December 28th and showed off her holiday look.

Kendall donned a bold black sequined frock with sheer black stockings and red heels.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star painted her lips red and styled her short hair in a Mary Tyler Moore 1960s style.

Kendall was seen sitting in a chair ahead of a fireplace with stockings and a decorated Christmas tree behind her.

“Put me in your pocket,” she wrote in the caption.

The second picture showed her in a different pose as she held a glass of red wine.

This comes after Kendall previously shared some snaps from the photo booth at this year’s annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party.

This year’s family Christmas party was hosted by the supermodel at her home in Beverly Hills.