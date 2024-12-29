Adam Levine packs on PDA with Behati Prinsloo after cheating scandal

Maroon 5 member Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo shares three kids

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are going strong in their married life following a cheating scandal.

Flaunting their love for one another on Saturday, December 28, the model posted a 17-picture photo dump on Instagram.

The cover photo of the carousel featured Prinsloo embracing the Maroon 5 vocalist, capturing his tattoo-covered neck as she peeks out from above his shoulder into the camera.

Among other snapshots was a picture in which the Namibian beauty flashed a bright smile while wrapping her arm around Levine’s neck.

Meanwhile, the Girl Like You hitmaker holds his wife’s waist closely in the image.

The montage of the photos also featured a rare glimpse of the loved-up couple’s daughters, eight-year-old Dusty Rose and six-year-old Gio Grace.

In addition to Rose and Grace, the 36-year-old Prinsloo and Levine, 45, also share a one-year-old son, whose name has not been revealed.

The Victoria’s Secret runway model confirmed her third pregnancy in March 2023, a few months after the Sugar singer was accused of having an affair with model Sumner Stroh.

Though he initially denied the allegation and accusation that he got flirty with two additional women, he admitted later that he acted out of order.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he penned on his Instagram Story in September 2022.

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he added.

Prinsloo never spoke about her husband's actions, and the couple never filed to put on a united front whenever they stepped out.