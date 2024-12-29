Victoria, David Beckham's son Cruz soaks up Rio vibes in new photos

Cruz Beckham enjoys while playing guitar during Rio trip

Cruz Beckham decided to soak up the sun in Rio rather than deal with nepo baby trolls.

As per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest son hit the popular Rio de Janeiro beach with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel over the weekend.

The young musician opted for a white vest top, black shorts, and a blue baseball cap for the beach day, due to which he "already" got a sunburn mark given the temperature being as high as 25 degrees.

Taking his suffering over Instagram Stories, Cruz, 19, showed off his massive red patch on the shoulder with a single word: "Already."

More recently, he posted pictures with Christ the Redeemer, a statue of Jesus Christ that sits atop Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It is pertinent to note that he posted the Jesus Christ statue picture after making a bizarre declaration a few days ago.

After getting irritated from nepo baby comments, Cruz wrote in a since-deleted post that "Jesus is also nepo baby."

In the latest Instagram Stories, he also posted a video of himself playing guitar, whistling and singing.