By Web Desk
December 29, 2024
‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson makes rare appearance during holidays

Harry Potter star, who is an actress turned Oxford scholar, was spotted enjoying holidays at Alpine resort.

The 34-year-old actress kept up the holiday spirit as she put on a pair of reindeer antlers as she balanced her ski poles.

Watson wore a cream thermal top and black pants for the ski trip, as seen in fan-posted pictures on social media.

After the skiing activity, the actress was seen talking to friends at a nearby café.

A source told Daily Mail, “Emma looks like she’s a bit of a wizard on the ski slopes and appeared very confident, relaxed and happy.”

“She seemed to be having a great time sitting outdoors in the sunshine sipping coffee while chatting to friends,” they added.

The star who played the fan-favourite role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has been on a hiatus from acting since 2019 and is currently enrolled in a Master’s degree for Creative writing at Oxford.

Emma’s partner Kiernan Brown was not seen at the outing, who is also a fellow student at her university.