‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson makes rare appearance during holidays

Harry Potter star, who is an actress turned Oxford scholar, was spotted enjoying holidays at Alpine resort.

The 34-year-old actress kept up the holiday spirit as she put on a pair of reindeer antlers as she balanced her ski poles.

Watson wore a cream thermal top and black pants for the ski trip, as seen in fan-posted pictures on social media.

After the skiing activity, the actress was seen talking to friends at a nearby café.

A source told Daily Mail, “Emma looks like she’s a bit of a wizard on the ski slopes and appeared very confident, relaxed and happy.”

“She seemed to be having a great time sitting outdoors in the sunshine sipping coffee while chatting to friends,” they added.

The star who played the fan-favourite role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has been on a hiatus from acting since 2019 and is currently enrolled in a Master’s degree for Creative writing at Oxford.

Emma’s partner Kiernan Brown was not seen at the outing, who is also a fellow student at her university.