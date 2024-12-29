Kate Middleton, Pippa, and James' Christmas celebration unwrapped

James spills the tea on festive fun with Kate and Pippa.

James Middleton is serving up a festive feast of nostalgia and parenting revelations!

In his latest column for The Sunday Times, the 37-year-old author and father of one opened up about how Christmas traditions have evolved now that he and his siblings—Pippa and the Princess of Wales—have little ones of their own.

Gone are the days of dashing to the airport just in time to catch a flight.

Since welcoming his son, Inigo, James admits he’s turned into that dad who shows up five hours early.

Looking back, he recalled the family’s classic Christmases with parents Carole and Michael.

The Middletons were all about packing up the car and hitting the road, from the snowy peaks of Les Masses and Avoriaz in the Alps to cozy cottages in the Lake District.

Windermere and Coniston Water were family favorites, where memories of laughter and scenic views were as abundant as mince pies.

For James, family holidays were nothing short of an Enid Blyton adventure. In his latest column, the youngest Middleton sibling reminisced about childhood escapades with sisters Pippa and Kate.

From scaling crags to exploring hidden caves, their trips to places like the Lake District felt straight out of The Famous Five.

But as he, Pippa, and the Princess of Wales have started families of their own, their holiday traditions have naturally evolved.

Still, one thing remains non-negotiable: quality time with the entire Middleton clan. “We always make sure to spend time as a wider family so the cousins can bond, especially around Christmas,” he revealed.