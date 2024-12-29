Jennifer Lopez enjoys concert during holiday season amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is making the most out of holiday season as she was spotted at a Chainsmokers concert in Aspen.

The 55-year-old star has been staying in Aspen, Colorado, since Christmas and stepped out for the concert at Belly Up Aspen after a night-out with friends on Friday, December 27th.

The On The Floor hitmaker donned a warm full-length fur coat and a black western hat for the outing, as seen in fan-posted pictures on Instagram.

Alongside the Marry Me actress, was her close friend and vocal coach Stevie Mackey, who wore a similar outfit based on a full-length fur coat and scarf.

J.Lo’s outing comes after she spent a snowy Christmas among her loved ones. She showed fans a glimpse into her wholesome celebration on Wednesday, sharing a heartwarming carousel that featured her child Emme, 16, sister Lynda, 53, and niece Lucie, 16.

One picture showed Lopez bundled up in coat and fur boots as she sat in between Emme and Lucie. To curb the ice cold weather, the trip held cups of hot beverages in their hands.

Another snap showed Lopez and her sister posing together for a selfie, wearing fur coats and sunglasses.

This was the Unstoppable actress’ first Christmas after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on the day of their second anniversary back in August.