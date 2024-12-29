Rihanna enjoys night out with close pals in New York City 

Rihanna was recently spotted while enjoying quality time with close pals in New York City.
As reported by Mail Online, the Fenty Beauty founder was photographed walking along a crowded street as she headed to a bar in the Big Apple.
For the outing, Rihanna was seen channelling her inner tomboy, as she was wearing a grey hoodie along with coordinated faded jeans.
She completed her look by wrapping a stylish scarf around her head.
This public appearance of Rihanna came after she previously opened up about her fashion style.
In October, while conversing with People magazine, the singer-turned-businesswoman discussed her personal sense of style and how it has changed since becoming a mother of two sons.
Rihanna said she prefers to wear 'anything cozy' when she is with kids.
"Anything stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in, those are the things I look for, things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of the life of a mom," the mother-of-two stated.
For the unversed, Rihanna is the mother of two sons, RZA and Riot, whom she co-parents with her boyfriend and popular rapper, A$AP Rocky.
