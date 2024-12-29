Bob Dylan did not just easily sign the script of 'A Complete Unknown'

Bob Dylan went through a whole process to approve the script of biopic

The iconic singer went through the whole script along with director James Mangold, later on, the role was offered to Timothee Chalamet.

Producer Peter Jaysen, in a recent podcast The Town, revealed that Dylan sat with Mangold multiple times to read the entire script. He read the draft out loud for himself.

“He met with Jim Mangold multiple times. At one point they sat there, and they read the entire script out loud, with Jim Mangold reading every part and stage direction, and Bob Dylan only reading lines of dialogue for himself”, added Peter.

He further opened that while the 83-year-old artist was reading the script, he was also making notes on it.

“Through that process, [Dylan] sat there writing notes on the script. At the end of the last session with Jim Mangold, he signed the script and said, ‘Go with God.'”

Even though, Blowin’ In The World singer did not have a final cut, but the producer says that Bob’s overall commitment in the film was quite noteworthy and significant.

A Complete Unknown starring the Wonka actor in the main lead, released on December 25.