Cody Simpson reveals his top Christmas gift wish

Cody Simpson reveals his Christmas wish in heartwarming post

Cody Simpson isn't afraid to show his side of Christmas as he shares sweet holiday snaps just a few days after the holiday season.

The former swimming champion's mother Angie took to her Instagram to share an inside glimpse into the festive season as Cody posed alongside his brother and sister.

The post featured a photo of the trio as they flashed beaming smiles at the camera while showcasing a celebration happening in their family home.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-three wrote in the caption, “A magical week full of love, laughter, friends and family.”

Cody pulled off a monochrome striped shirt, while his lookalike sister Alli stayed true to the theme, opting for a bold red lip.

The Pretty Brown Eyes singer also shared round-up of photos to mark the occasion.

Sharing a reel on his social media handle featuring his love, Emma McKeon, he captioned the post, "These moments are the only gifts we need."

This comes on the heels of his latest announcement that he will make his Australian musical theatre debut in a production of Guys & Dolls.