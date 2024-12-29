Prince Harry, Meghan send meaningful gesture to royals after Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle offer meaningful gesture to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly offering an olive branch to the royal family in a bid to soften the years-long feud with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated Christmas with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in an intimate setup, are also hoping that their family across the pond is doing well.

While reports suggest that the feud between the Sussexes and the royals are at its worst point, a former royal correspondent suggests that it is not the case behind the scenes.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, alongside the rest of the royal family, to mark their annual Christmas holiday at Sandringham.

Jennie Bond believes that Harry and Meghan would have been delighted to know that the king and the Princess of Wales are recovering well from their shocking cancer diagnosis.

“Our royal family put themselves on parade and consequently enjoyed a great deal of extremely positive public approval and publicity,” Bond told OK! Magazine.

“If Harry and Meghan troubled to take note of the positive feedback around the royals here, they would probably have been happy that the King and Catherine were well enough to be out and about after their cancer diagnoses.”

She continued, “They are not heartless. As for the negative publicity surrounding themselves, I hope they have learned to ignore it.”

When Kate first announced her cancer in March, Harry and Meghan issued a statement of support for the ailing royal. Similarly, when Charles has phoned his son about his health a month prior, Harry had taken an emergency flight to visit his father.

Bond appears to reference that despite their differences and grievances, the Sussexes, Harry particularly, still has a soft spot for his family.

Elsewhere, she also predicted that it may take a long time, but hope is not lost for a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his family.